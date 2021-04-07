AMEPAY Market Cap Hits $14.84 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $594,406.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.00777120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.63 or 1.00200159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

