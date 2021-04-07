Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Ameresco stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 37,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,579. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,779,784.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,708,612.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

