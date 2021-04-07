Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

AMRC stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,630,989.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

