American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.16. 91,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,889,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

