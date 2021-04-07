American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.48

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.