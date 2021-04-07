American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.