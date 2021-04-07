American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.65. 981,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,635,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AREC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $185.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

