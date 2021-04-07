American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 16,233 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kurt Knight sold 133,652 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,532,422.36.

AMWL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 1,754,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,135. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

