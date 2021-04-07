Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $53,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $240.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

