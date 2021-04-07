AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $78.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $79.57 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $86.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $309.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $303.84 million, with estimates ranging from $299.40 million to $308.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

