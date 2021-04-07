Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 0.1%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.99 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.02 ($0.18). Approximately 9,959,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 17,356,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of £66.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.83.

In other news, insider Gary Jennison purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

