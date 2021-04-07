Amir Aghdaei Sells 28,397 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. 13,531,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Envista by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

