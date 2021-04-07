Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of The Procter & Gamble worth $790,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $336.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

