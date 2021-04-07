Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 58,989 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NVIDIA worth $785,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $554.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $343.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

