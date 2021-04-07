Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 891,492 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,492 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of PepsiCo worth $1,046,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

