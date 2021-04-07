Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Billion Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,011 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of PayPal worth $1,228,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,210,000 after buying an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $296.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

