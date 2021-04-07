Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,837,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775,058 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.1% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Linde worth $1,274,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $286.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.08 and its 200-day moving average is $252.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.