Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $552.34 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,162,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Starbucks worth $552,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 146.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

