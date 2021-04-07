Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $809.69 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 367,911 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.7% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of salesforce.com worth $809,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

