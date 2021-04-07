Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Caterpillar worth $627,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,174.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 372,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 342,807 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 447,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,467,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,345,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,927,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

