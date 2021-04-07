Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,840 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Adobe worth $1,072,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

ADBE stock opened at $491.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.30 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

