Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 163,699 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Lam Research worth $636,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $652.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.21. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.