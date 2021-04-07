Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,611 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Accenture worth $906,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

NYSE ACN opened at $281.63 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $163.93 and a 12 month high of $283.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

