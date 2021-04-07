Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 387,133 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Facebook worth $1,193,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360,094 shares of company stock valued at $367,003,658. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $311.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.84 and a 200 day moving average of $271.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

