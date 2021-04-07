Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,907,253 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,949,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,907,253 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Verizon Communications worth $701,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,966,000. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.