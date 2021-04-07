Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

AMDUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

