Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

