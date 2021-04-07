Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DXC Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

