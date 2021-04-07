Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $2.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report earnings per share of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.20. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18. General Dynamics has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.