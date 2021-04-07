Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.42. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 527,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,602. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 120,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

