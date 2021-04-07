Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 144,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.