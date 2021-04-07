Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post sales of $4.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $30.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.27 million to $31.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $46.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIN. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,960 shares of company stock worth $1,407,418 in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

