Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce sales of $8.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NRIX opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $386,747.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.