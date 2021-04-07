Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce sales of $8.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NRIX opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $386,747.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

