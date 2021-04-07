Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $16.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.53. 1,899,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

