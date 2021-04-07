Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

