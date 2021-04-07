Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce $538.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the highest is $548.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $729.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.