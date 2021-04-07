Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post $8.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $34.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $35.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 52,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 50,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in 3M by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.87. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $196.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

