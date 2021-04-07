Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $15.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $82.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 721.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

