Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $149.01 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

