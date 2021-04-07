Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.57. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $149.01 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

