Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 503,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

