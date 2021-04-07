Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 233,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,897. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $434.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

