Analysts Expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. Inphi has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $184.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 8,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,677,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 926.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 806,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,382,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

