Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $435.26 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $291.16 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.94.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

