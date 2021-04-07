Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.67 million and the lowest is $65.22 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $60.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $251.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $828.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

