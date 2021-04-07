Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $438.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

