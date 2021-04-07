Analysts Offer Predictions for DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for DBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. DBS Group has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $3.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.