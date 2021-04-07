Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (ACBI, AMAT, AZN, BLK, CADNF, CFPUF, CFPZF, CHRRF, CMA, CSTR)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 7th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $4.75 to $5.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Argus from $320.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 65 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $2.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 86 ($1.12). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

