Analysts Set Expectations for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

PORBF stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

