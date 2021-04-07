Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (ALRM, CVNA, CYAD, DHX, DKILY, DOCU, DXPE, ECHO, ELOX, ERIE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 7th:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital to an outperform rating.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at Simmons from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

